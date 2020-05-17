Madagascar’s COVID-19 Cure Will Be Approved Only If It Passes NAFDAC Test –Buhari

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Bhauri has declared that he will first listen to experts before allowing the Madagascar herbal cure for COVID-19 product or any new medicines to be used in Nigeria.

Buhari made this declaration Saturday while receiving the samples of the product otherwise referred to as CVO, from the visiting President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Embalo at the presidential Villa, FCT Abuja.

The President told his guest that the relevant regulatory institutions in the country would need to endorse the product before it could be used by Nigerians.

He restated: “We have our institutions, systems and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification. I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions.’’

However, President Buhari commended Embalo on his victory and for being able to stabilise his country. He noted that Nigeria was determined to keep West Africa politically stable, while promising to support the new government in Guinea Bissau.

“I commend your political dexterity in getting the opposition to join the proposed unity government. I will cooperate and help in every way possible’’ the President assured.

Meanwhile, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has promised to fast-track the laboratory examination for CVO.

Speaking on behalf of the Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC’s Director of Public Relations, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh said, the agency would expedite action on this because everyone was anxiously waiting for the result.

Dr. Jimoh assured that NAFDAC would speed the examination up, yet, it will still have to go through the normal laboratory analysis and medical evaluation.

“When the drug arrives, it will go to the Minister of Health who will in turn hand it over to NAFDAC through the PTF. It is after that we would start our laboratory examination. It will be subjected to the normal procedure.

“Unlike the orthodox medicine, with the herbal medicine, it is given linctus status, it is not given full registration and that means it has a life span of two years, unlike normal drug that has a life span of five years. So, this is what will be applicable to the Madagascar drug. We would ensure that the claims being made are true.”

On when the laboratory test would be rounded off, Dr. Abubakar stated that the normal time frame was three months, however, he noted that given the situation, the process would be prioritised but without compromising the efficiency of the process.

“The normal mandatory procedure is three months, but under this emergency, we would give it a top priority to come out with urgent results. In the process of the evaluation, if NAFDAC needs to get in touch with the manufacturers we will. It all depends on the analysis in the lab.

“This kind of drug does not go through a clinical trial at this stage; it is only when it wants to go through registration that it will be subjected to clinical trial. We are only going to determine its safety and efficacy now,’’ NAFDAC spokesman confirmed.