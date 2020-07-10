Magu: Former Head of State, Abdulsalami, Speaks About Alleged EFCC Raid

By Nwa Diokpa

A former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has refuted claims that the EFCC searched any of his home.

It will be recalled that veteran journalist, Olusegun Adeniyi, in his weekly column claimed that embattled EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, raide and searched the home of the former Head of State.

According to Adeniyi, Magu’s travail is because of the mistakes he has made in the past in the course of his work.

But reacting to this, in a statement issued by Abduslam’s media assistant, J Mfon, a retired army captain, disclosed that at no time did the EFCC raided or searched any of the home of the former head of state.

The statement read:

“The attention of His Excellency General A A A Abubakar has been drawn to reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) searched his house in Minna, Niger State, on the orders of its Acting Chairman, CP Ibrahim Magu, and HE feels the need to put the record straight: HIS HOUSE HAS NEVER BEEN SEARCHED BY EITHER EFCC OR ANY SECURITY AGENCY.

“However, sometime in 2017 operatives of the Commission from Kano zone came to Minna to search a house in Tunga. The team ended up at His Excellency’s Guest House in Minna and told the security officers on duty that they had instructions from their zonal head to search the property.

“The officers said since the numbering of houses in Tunga was haphazard, it must be a case of mistaken identity. When CP Magu was contacted, he said he was not aware of the operation. Thereafter, the EFCC team from Kano left. His Excellency’s understanding is that they realised they came to the wrong address. However, no search was conducted in the guest house.

“His Excellency as a rule does not comment on media publications directed at or concerning him. He has taken this step in view of the reactions these reports are generating. His Excellency felt the need to provide this important clarification due to the ongoing media frenzy insinuating His Excellency’s role in Magu’s issue.”

Magu is currently being probed over alleged involvement in multiple corrupt activities.