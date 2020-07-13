Magu Probe: Falana Denies Receiving N28 Million, Threatens Court Action

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prominent lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has denied receiving N28 million from the embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Falana stated this in a letter signed by his lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) demanding a retraction of the claim by a newspaper which published the story stating that Falana collected the sum of N28m from the former EFCC acting chairman.

The human rights lawyer threatened to instigate a legal action if the publication fails to apologise to him and publish a retraction on its front page within 48 hours.

The letter reads: “I do hope that you will, within the next 48 hours, comply with this gentlemanly request by publication on the front page of your newspaper. Failing compliance, my instruction is to issue a Writ in the tort of defamation in order to afford you an opportunity to prove what you imputed against my client’s character.”

Olumide-Fusika also described the publication as “damning against my client because his entire career as a lawyer has been devoted to fighting human rights abuses and corruption in high and low places”.