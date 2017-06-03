Magu, Sagay, Oloyede to Lead Discussion at MMPN Anti-Corruption Symposium

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr. Ibrahim Magu, JAMB Registrar/Chief Executive and Secretary-General, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, as well as the Chairman, Presidential Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, will lead discussion on anti-corruption drive in Nigeria at the 12th annual Ramadan symposium of the Abuja chapter of Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN).

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the symposium billed to hold Saturday, June 3, 2017, inside the National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja, is entitled “Anti-Corruption: The role of the Media as a Change Agent” .

Other speakers at the symposium include: Dr Isa Ali Pantami, DG NITDA and an Abuja-based Islamic scholar, Malam Nurudeen AbdulMalik.

Other guests expected at the public lecture are the FCT Minister, Alhaji Muhammad Bello, pioneer EFCC boss, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, former Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Jijiwa as well as Media Executives.

Alhaji Balogun said the choice of the topic was MMPN modest contribution to one of the three cardinal programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

