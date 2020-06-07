Majek’s Family Seeks Financial Support to Bring Body Home for Burial

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Majek Fashek’s family has called for financial support from the public to fly home the late king of reggae music who died recently in the US.

According to the former member of the House of Representatives, representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency and music enthusiast, Agbonayima, who made the call on behalf of the family, stated that the late reggae king should be given a befitting burial.

Agboyayinma said: “With the support of the family, the children, we are looking at how we can bring him to Nigeria to be buried here.

“This is going to cost quite a lot of money, especially with the challenge of COVID-19. So, we are trying to raise funds. The only account we have right now to be donated to, is the senior son’s account, Randy.”

The former lawmaker stated that making the matter public was not his decision alone.



He added: “They said we should set up accounts in America and Nigeria. We want him to be buried here in Nigeria, his fatherland and not in some foreign land like a chicken.

In Nigeria, we are still trying to decide which account to use but the American account of the first son is ready and people are already paying into it. I must commend the response has been encouraging but we need more funds.”