Make Sacrifices For PDP, Governor Dickson Tells Party Leaders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) standing Committee on Reconciliation and Governor of Bayelsa State, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson has appealed to party leaders to make sacrifices to revive the party.

The governor said his committee has started embarking on a wide consultation with party leaders/ critical stakeholders across board to build consensus and confidence in the party before holding an all-inclusive unity national convention to save the party from disintegration.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media Relations, Francis Agbo, quoted the governor to have made the remarks shortly after the meeting of his committee last week in Abuja.

According to the governor, party leaders all over the world make sacrifices to consolidate the political system, stressing that PDP leaders cannot do otherwise. He therefore, asked party leaders to urgently burry their differences and work for the rediscovery of the party.

While stressing that the PDP is the only political party capable of accommodating all shades of interests in the country, Governor Dickson argued that a political party is like a horse that can go to war only when it is strong!

The Governor was quoted as saying; ‘‘I am appealing to all party leaders, critical stakeholders and members across the country to close ranks in the overall interest of our great party.

Let the revival of our great party be of paramount interest to all and sundry, for we can only further our political interests in a strong political platform. We have the potentials to revive the party but we can only do this if we subsume our divergent interests under the umbrella.’’

Governor Dickson said Nigerians are waiting for the PDP to bounce back and play the role of a virile opposition party. He warned that anything short of this will be a disservice to the people and the founding fathers of the party!

While noting that an amicable political solution was the best option for the lingering leadership crisis in the party, Governor Dickson averred that the upcoming convention of the party will be a lit- must test with which to gauge the seriousness of party leaders towards reviving the party.

The Countryman Governor Declared that his committee’s preliminary findings indicated that the consultations are yielding dividends as stakeholders are meeting and looking forward to an all-inclusive national convention, which he averred was in the interest of our fledgling democracy!

