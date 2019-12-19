Malabu Oil Fraud: Ex-AGF, Adoke Arrested On Arrival At Abuja Airport

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke (SAN), has been arrested in Abuja.

Reports said the former AGF’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) hinted in a short message hinted that his client was arrested Thursday moments after the aircraft which he boarded from Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE), touched down at the Abuja airport.

“He was picked up at the foot of the aircraft by Interpol, refusing anyone access to him.

“He is believed to be on his way to the Interpol office at Area 10, Garki, Abuja,” Ozekhome reportedly said.

Adoke has been enmeshed in the multi-billion-dollar Malabu oil scandal, while in office as Minister between 2011 and 2015.

Ahead of his arrest, Ozekhome has disclosed that his client would voluntarily submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on arrival to Nigeria.