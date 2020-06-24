Malawi Rerun: Poll Chief Warns Against Fake Results

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chifundo Kachale, the Chairman of Malawi Electoral Commission, has stated that results are being transferred manually for further collation and he cautioned against allegations of rigging and urged the media to refrain from announcing unofficial results.

Speaking in a news conference on Wednesday in Blantyre, Kachale warned against “fake news” and cooked up results.”

He said: “We appeal to Malawians to maintain peace and calm as the vote-counting continues. The electoral commission has until July 3 to unveil the results, although the announcement is widely thought likely to come this week.”

However, the Malawi Human Rights Commission, MHRC, which orchestrated mass protests against the Mutharika government since the May 2019 polls has stated that it was impressed with the conduct of the poll.

African Examiner reports that collation and counting are still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.