Male Student, Girlfriend Found Dead in Imo –Police







From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Imo state police Command, says it has commenced full scale investigation into the death of a young man and his girlfriend, believed to be students of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, whose lifeless bodies were found in a hostel room in the area on Sunday.

Spokesman of the state police Command, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo state capital, said preliminary investigation reveals that the two lovers might have died as a result of drug consumption.

The dead bodies of the late suspected students of the institution identified as Miss Cynthia Obieshi, and Mr. Samuel Osuji, were found in the man’s room after the police broke into it.

Ikeokwu, hinted that the corpses of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue, just as full-scale investigation has begun on the development.

According to him, “On the 14/06/2020, at about 0900 hrs, acting on a report received at the Police station, operatives of the Divisional Police hqtrs, Nekede/Ihiagwa Division moved to room 19 Vic-Mic lodge situated around JMJ Bus stop, broke into the room and found the lifeless bodies of one Cynthia Obieshi “F” and one Samuel Osuji, M.

“It was revealed that the said Cynthia visited her boyfriend late Samuel, on the 13/6/2020, and passed the night but unfortunately, both of them couldn’t wake up the next morning.

He said “Preliminary investigations suggested that the deceased persons may have died as a result of drug consumption.

“Meanwhile, the corpses have been deposited in the morgue, while an investigation is in progress.”