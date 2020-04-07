Man City Boss, Pep Guardiola Loses Mum To COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, has died at age 82 in Barcelona, after contracting coronavirus.

A post on the club’s social media Monday confirmed the death.

The post read: “Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends’’.

The club posted further: it was “saddened to hear this terrible news”, adding: “We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family.”

Monday’s increase of 637 coronavirus deaths means 13,055 have died in Spain.

Last month, Guardiola donated 1m euros (£920,000) to support fight the outbreak.

The money is expected to be used to purchase medical equipment and protective material for staff involved in treating those admitted to hospital.

Barcelona is in Catalonia, which is one of the areas in Spain with the most concentrated number of cases.

Spaniard Guardiola, 49, has been in charge of Manchester City since July 2016 after spells as Manager of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

On their own, La Liga side Barcelona posted on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Dolors Sala during this difficult time, and we would like to express our most heartfelt condolences, especially to Pep Guardiola, his family and his friends.”