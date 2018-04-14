SPORTS: Man City One Win From Premier League Title After Defeating Spurs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Blues blended incisive attacking with resolute defending as they secured an impressive victory that moves them just three points from the title.

In many ways, Manchester City’s battling win over Tottenham was the perfect response to their troubling week.

Sure, Pep Guardiola would have probably wanted his side to have built on their early 2-0 lead and rampaged to a resounding victory, especially having made Spurs look so rudderless in that first half an hour.

After those damaging defeats against Liverpool and Manchester United, City started superbly at Wembley, instantly reminding the chasing pack of what they can do at their best, and what they have done for the majority of the season.

After a 3-1 convincing win over Spurs, City now just need to find three points from games against Swansea, West Ham, Huddersfield, Brighton and Southampton – and that’s if United don’t slip up first.

