Man City Striker Sergio Aguero involves in Car Crash in Amsterdam

Photo: Sergio Aguero

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City have confirmed striker Sergio Aguero was involved in a car crash in the Netherlands.

Unverified claims on Friday morning said the 29-year-old fractured a rib after the taxi in which he was travelling in Amsterdam struck a pillar.

Dutch police told Sky Sports News that two people were injured and taken to hospital, but would not confirm their names.

However, Manchester City have since confirmed Aguero was one of the people involved.

A club statement read: “Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors today [Friday] after being involved in a road accident on Thursday.

“The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries.

“He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at Chelsea.”

Aguero had earlier posted a picture of himself with Colombian singer Maluma on his Instagram account. He was understood to have been attending Maluma’s concert before the accident happened./SKY

