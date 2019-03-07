Man City Under UEFA’s Investigation Over Financial Fair Play Violation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City are being investigated by Uefa over alleged financial fair play violations.

The continental Football body confirmed Thursday that the investigation “will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets”.

A German newspaper Der Spiegel has published a series of claims, based on leaked documents, that the Premier League champions – City have violated FFP rules.

Uefa previously found that City had breached FFP rules in 2014.

Then, the two parties reached a settlement, with City paying a £49m fine – £32m of which was suspended – while their Champions League squad was reduced for the 2014-15 season.

Report said the Football Association is looking into claims. City made a banned £200,000 payment to Jadon Sancho’s agent when the England winger was 14 years old.

The allegation was also made in documents published by the same newspaper last month.

However, Uefa has vowed it will not make further comment while the investigation is still ongoing.

