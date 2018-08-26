Man Commits Suicide in Enugu After Smoking Overdose Marijuana

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

Enugu State police Command has begun investigation into an incident that led a 24-year-old man to commit suicide after an overdose of marijuana, its Spokesman, Ebere Amarizu, has hinted.

The incident according to him, occurred “on August 22 at Ameke village in Enu-Oduma community in Aninri council Area of Enugu State.

Amaraizu, who disclosed this to newsmen weekend in Enugu, identified the deceased as one Ebube Chukwu.

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, revealed that Chukwu was reported to have committed suicide after taking his usual and hourly wraps of marijuana, popularly called “Indian ‘hemp’.

He said: “It was gathered that the victim had allegedly committed the act by hanging on top of a tree inside a forest at Obokolo, which is between Amorji and Ameke Oduma.

“The victim was always in the habit of smoking marijuana, which may have caused the unfortunate incident.’’ the PPRO stated.

He said full scale investigation into the incident had commenced with a view to unravelling the actual cause of the young man’s death.

