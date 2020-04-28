Man Commits Suicide in Imo, Says Police

By Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 45-year-old man, Mr. Osita Ezuruike in Umudafa, Awo Mbieri, Mbaitoli local government Area of Imo state, South- East Nigeria, has committed Suicide.

The state police public Relations officer, PPRO, Mr. Ikeokwu, Godson Orlando, who confirmed the sad story to newsmen on Tuesday, via a statement issued in Owerri, the Imo state capital, said the command has commenced full scale investigation into the incident.

He said: “on the 27/4/2020, acting on a report, operatives of the Divisional Police headquarters, Mbieri moved to Umudafa, Awo Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA, in a house belonging to one Osita Ezuruike “M” 45 years old, and met the lifeless body of the said Osita hanging.

The Imo police Spokesman said: “reason for his taking his own life could not be ascertained.

He disclosed that the corpse of the “man has been removed to the morgue, while investigation into the incident has commenced.