Man Dies During Sex Romp With18 Year-old Lover In Anambra

By IGNATIUS OKPARA,

Anambra, Nigeria (African Examiner) – The popular Zik’s Avenue area of Fegge, in the commercial city of Onitsha Anambra state South East Nigeria, has been thrown into tension, following the death of a 30-year-old man, Abalise Adimonye, who reportedly lost his life during a marathon sex with his 18 year old lover in a hotel in the area.

He allegedly took some sex enhancement drugs to meet up with the sexual demands of the teenage girl friend.

African Examiner gathered on Friday that Adimonye took his 18 year old lover to the popular hotel on Thursday where he was set for an all-night sex romp with the girl, but could not withstand the pressure.

However, the man met his untimely demise when in the middle of the night, the hotel management reportedly heard the screams of the young girl identified only as Ify.

On getting to the room, they were said to have found Adimonye panting for breathe but before he was taken to a hospital, he passed on.

Manager of the hotel, went straight to report the incident at the Fegge Police Division, which led to the arrest of the teenager.

The girl reportedly told the police that Adimonye, a businessman and a native of Umuchu in Aguata council Area of the state, had taken some sex-enhancing drugs to boost his performance.

According to the girl, the drug worked as he lasted too long on top of her and after a while, he suddenly became unconscious which prompted the girl to raise the alarm that attracted management of the hotel.

The Anambra state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ali Okechukwu, said the command was yet to receive any information about the incident.

Our Correspondent learnt that the remains of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited to an unknown mortuary in the state.

