Man Found Dead In Hotel as Police Begin Investigation

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Umuahia

(African Examiner) – The popular Club 25 road Abayi, in the commercial city of Aba, in Osisioma council Area of Abia State, South- East Nigeria and environ, was at the weekend thrown into anxiety and tension, as

a man identified as Mr. Peter Ibekwe, was found dead inside his hotel room located in the area.

The deceased, who is in his 30s was said to have lied to his wife that he was embarking on a business trip to Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

But according to preliminary investigation by the police, the deceased, who resides at Ogbor Hill area of the commercial city, rather than travelling to Umuahia, went and lodged in a hotel (names withheld).

African Examiner learnt that Ibekwe, who was said to have checked into the hotel around 7:30pm the previous night, was found dead in his room the following morning when house keepers in the hotel went to clean it.

It was gathered that initial attempts by the cleaners to open the door was unsuccessful, a development that made them to alert other staff of the hotel.

A source in the hotel who craved anonymity said: “It was after initial efforts failed that some workers at the hotel forced the door open only to see the lifeless body of Mr. Ibekwe.

“The hotel management informed the police about the incident, and the man’s relations were equally contacted before his body was taken from the hotel to the mortuary”,

The Source added that the sum of N200, 000 (two hundred thousand naira) was found on the deceased when police from Abayi Division conducted a search on the corpse.

Efforts to reach the Abia state Police spokesman, Ogbonnaya Nta, for his reaction was unsuccessful.

However, a source close to the state police command who do not want to be quoted in the print confirmed the incident, saying an autopsy would soon be carried on the corpse, with a view to ascertaining the cause of the death.

He hinted that investigation into the incident had already begun.

