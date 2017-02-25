Man Jailed Over Production, Sale Of Fake Cough Syrup In Anambra

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Awka

(African Examiner) – A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, the Anambra state capital, South- East Nigerian has remanded a 46 year old man Ejike Okereke, in prison custody over alleged production, distribution, and sale of fake cough syrup known as Codrux Cough Syrup to the public.

Okereke, who was dragged to court by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), was arraigned on a five count charge before Justice N. I. Oweibo of the Court.

The prosecution council, Jombo Adumen, told the court that the accused person who resides at James street, Iyiowa Odekpe, Onitsha had on 2nd Februray, 2017 produced, packaged and sold, fake Codrux Cough Syrup in a manner that was misleading.

Adumen said having contravene the rules guiding production, packaging and distribution of drugs, Okereke has committed an offence contrary to sections of the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Food (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2004 and punishable under the same act.

After the five count charge was read to his understanding, the accused who appeared without any counsel pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The Court in its ruling, ordered that Okereke be remanded in prison and adjourned the matter to April 11 for trial since there is no application for bail.

