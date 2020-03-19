Man Remanded Over Sexual Assault On 17-Year-Old Daughter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 40-year-old man, Oyeniyi Oyelere, who allegedly inserted his fingers into the private part of his 17-year-old daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, who did not take Oyelere’s plea, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She ordered that the defendant be kept in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending the DPP’s advice.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until April 20 for mention.

The defendant, who lives at Ipaja, Lagos, is being tried for unlawful assault.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in January at his residence.

Ayorinde said that the defendant assaulted his daughter whenever his wife was not around and threatened to deal with her if she refused to comply.

“When the girl could no longer take it, she reported the matter to her school’s social welfare teacher, who reported the case to the police, ” the prosecutor said

Ayorinde said that the offence violated Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.