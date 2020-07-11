W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Man Who Killed 4-Year-Old Son With Cutlass Lands in Police Net

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra state police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man, identified as Christian Alisigwe of Ihite Azia in Ihiala council Area of the state for using cutlass to kill his 4-year-old son, Ebubechukwu Alisigwe.

It was gathered that after committing the abominable act Thursday, the evil father, buried the dead body of the child in a shallow grave.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Awka, said the corpse has been exhumed and deposited in a morgue, while the suspect has been arrested.

He said, “On the 9/07/2020, at about 3:21:pm, Police operatives attached to Azia Police Station arrested one Christian Alisigwe ‘m’ aged 35 years of ihite Azia in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

The “Suspect allegedly used a cutlass and killed his own biological son namely, Ebubechukwu Alisigwe ‘m’ aged 4 years of the same address and buried the corpse in a shallow grave at his compound.

“Meanwhile, police detectives visited the Scene, exhumed the corpse and deposited same at Abam mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

The Anambra PPRO revealed that the case had been transferred to State CID Awka, while a discreet investigation into the reason for the action had commenced.

