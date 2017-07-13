Manchester City Sign England Right-Back, Kyle Walker

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City are close to signing of Tottenham and England right-back Kyle Walker.

What is left now is for the 27-year-old to have a medical and complete the transfer Friday. Already, the clubs have agreed on a deal worth up to £50m Wednesday.

However, Walker who joined Tottenham from Sheffield United in 2009, will not join Spurs for the start of their pre-season training on Friday.

He will instead travel with City on Monday to start their tour of the USA.

It would be recalled that Man City boss Pep Guardiola released three full-backs including both right-sided players – Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna at the end of last season.

He eventually missed out on the signing of free agent Dani Alves, who joined Paris St-Germain Wednesday.

Please follow and like us: