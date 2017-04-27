W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Many Injured as Building Collapses In Lagos

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, April 27th, 2017

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A part of building still under construction in Lekki, Lagos Island has collapsed.

It was learnt that some of the people around the building when it came down sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the incident as well as the “casualties” involved.

LASEMA also confirmed that rescue teams have since arrived the scene and efforts were ongoing to help the victims.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=39030

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/many-injured-as-building-collapses-in-lagos/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

JAMB: Advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts