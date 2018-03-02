Many Killed, Wounded As Gunmen Launch Attack in Burkina Faso

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – About 20 have been killed, while some injured as suspected gunmen launched a bloody attack in Ouagadougou, capital, with the French embassy and a military HQ reportedly being targeted

Burkina Faso’s government in a swift response to the attack claimed that four suspected attackers have been killed at the embassy and at least two at the Military HQ.

Seven members of the security forces according to officials have also been killed, with another six people wounded.

Burkina Faso police said the initial death toll was six attackers and seven security personnel, with another six people wounded, including two civilians.

Some reports put the death toll far higher.

Although, nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Burkina Faso Information Minister Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said the onslaught had “strong overtones of terrorism”.

In the meantime, the US embassy in the city has advised people to seek shelter. Ouagadougou has suffered two major attacks by Islamist militants in the past two years.

It would be recalled that the West African country witnessed a failed coup in 2015.

The trial many of the alleged perpetrators began earlier this week but was suspended after defence lawyers walked out in protest against the military court.

