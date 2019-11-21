Mapoly Alumni Hold National Convention In Ibadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The famous city of Ibadan, Oyo State will this weekend play host to the largest gathering of Muslim graduates of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (Mapoly) Abeokuta as the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) holds its National Convention.

The two-day event is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 and Sunday November 24, 2019 at the Bodija Estate Islamic Centre, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The theme of the bi-annual convention is: ‘’Economic Security as a Solution to National Insecurity’’.

Brig. Gen. Muhammed Ibn Umar Adeka (rtd) PhD and Dr Abideen Olaiya of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) will x-ray the theme as the Association seeks to arrive at fine blend of solutions for personal and national security.

The event is expected to attract dignitaries from all walks of life.

The Hon Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite is the Chairman of the event, while the immediate past Governor of Ogun State and Senator, Ogun Central District, Senator Ikleel Ibikunle Amosun, a member of MAPAMA is the Special Guest of Honour. Alhaji (TPL) Waheed Kadiri, a foremost town planner and chairman, Board of Trustees of MAPAMA is the chief host.

Mapoly Rector, Dr Samson Odedina, President, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Alumni Association (MAPALUM), Alhaji H.O Ayoade and Chairman, Mapoly Muslim Community, Alhaji Olalekan Oseni will also grace the event.

Other dignitaries expected at the occasion include: the Head, Media and Public Relations, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Alhaji Abdur- Rahman Balogun, Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bar. Mutiu Agboke; Rector, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Professor Kazeem Adebiyi; Chairman, Oyo State Muslim Community; Alhaji Isiaq Kunle Sanni and other Muslim alumni associations among others.

In a statement signed by MAPAMA President, Alhaji Taofik Salako, the national convention is a festival of brotherly love and a melting point of ideas with members across various disciplines and generations, exchanging ideas on personal and national growth and development.

He noted that the theme was carefully chosen for its national importance and personal benefit, adding that the convention will provide meaningful insights that should lead to greater fulfillment for participants, the Association and Nigeria as a whole.

National Public Relations Officer, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA), Mr Abdul Wasiu Oyeniyi said many activities have been lined up to make the convention a worthy reunion for the Muslim graduates.

He pointed out that in nearly two decades of its formal existence, MAPAMA has grown to become one of the most active alumni associations in Nigeria, providing a united forum to sustain mutual friendship, welfare and economic empowerment of members and champion the development of the Alma mata.

“MAPAMA is a preeminent body with large membership of men and women who have proven their mettles in all walks of life across the globe. The National Convention is akin to a general meeting and it brings together all members to discuss topical national issues within the perspective of organizational and individual benefits,” Oyeniyi said.

Chairman, Local Organizing Committee and Head of Mass Communication Department, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Mr. Najimdeen Adunola assured that members and guests will be treated to the best of hospitality as full arrangements have been made for hotel accommodation for all.

“The hosting of the national convention is rotated across the state chapters. It is the turn of Oyo State to host now and we have put in place all arrangements to make it the most impressive convention ever,” Mr Adunola restated.

