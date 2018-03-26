MAPOLY Students Protest Against Delayed Examination Results

Photo: Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Many students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta, MAPOLY Monday morning staged a protest against the non-release of their last examination results.

The protest involved mostly Higher National Diploma HND graduates who were said to be against the school’s authority decision to hold on to their final results.

The examination ended since January 2018.

In the protest, students took over the main entrance of the institution, making it difficult for the academic and non academic staffers as well as visitors and those who do daily business in the Polytechnic to gain access.

The students contended that they had expected to be mobilized for their one-year National Youth Service Corps NYSC scheme next month – April 2018. They are more worried that given the situation of things for now, it is not certain that they would be able to meet up with the NYSC April batch.

The dust raised by the change of status of MAPOLY to Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology MAUSTECH as announced by the Ogun State Government last year (2017) is yet to settle.

On one hand, the academic staffs are having issues of regularization of academic qualifications to suit the new status. On the other hand, the current students battle with what becomes their fate when MAUSTECH fully comes alive.

This concerned has been compounded by the State government decision to establish a new Ogun State Polytechnic, in Ipokia area of the state.

