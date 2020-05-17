Masari Relaxes Lockdown Order in Katsina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Saturday gave a directive for the relaxation of the lockdown order imposed across the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Mustapha Inuwa, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

He however said the relaxation of the lockdown order would be effective between Monday and Sunday May 24.

“The relaxation of the lockdown order is to be observed within local government areas (LGAs), while the ban on movements across LGAs remain in force,” Inuwa said.

The SSG also said the governor had directed the Katsina and Daura Emirate Councils to ensure that District and Village Heads stayed in their domain to observe the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr.

He further said the governor has observed that two-thirds of the COVID-19 cases in the state fell within Katsina, the state capital.

“The residents of the area are therefore warned to strictly observe and adhere to all protocols given by health/security officials, such as wearing face masks, social distancing, regular washing of hands and use of hand-sanitising liquid.

“Old people and persons with health challenges are also advised to avoid crowded places,” Inuwa said.

He explained that the decision to relax the lockdown order was reached during the regular review meeting with religious leaders and other stakeholders.

The SSG added that the decision was taken in the best interest of people of the state.

“The governor thank the people of the state for the understanding, support and cooperation so far exhibited since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Also, he has once again appealed to the general public to remain law-abiding and continue to pray to God to help halt the spread of the dreaded disease,” he said.

Inuwa said the governor also appreciated the efforts of the frontline health workers who have been assisting the state in the fight against the pandemic.

He said the governor urged security agents to continue to do more in safeguarding the health, lives and property of people of the state./(NAN)