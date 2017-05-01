May Day: Dickson Hails Bayelsa Workers, says their welfare Remains top Priority

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As workers in Bayelsa State join their counterparts around the world to celebrate the 2017 International Workers Day, often referred to as May Day, Governor Seriake Dickson has restated his administration’s desire to improve on their welfare.

This he says is key in order to encourage them to be more productive and offer their best to the government and the state in general.

‎In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the governor also disclosed that his government has put in place measures to strengthen the state civil service and further boost the capacity of its workforce.

He enjoined the workers to accept the challenges they had to face in the verification exercise embarked by the restoration administration which is aimed at sanitizing the system and fish out those who for long has derailed the ideals of the civil service and retarded its growth.

Dickson who used the opportunity to remind the workers of the importance of discipline in the‎ service, equally assured them of prompt payment of salaries within the availability of the state government resources.

“Discipline is key in every organization and the civil service is not an exemption. If we must make government institutions stronger and more effective then our workers must imbibe good attitude to work to enhance service delivery”.

“The quality of work based on the input is important. We want to leave behind an efficient and highly organized service with all the right things in place. That is why we are doing all we can to motivate our workers and bring them at par with their‎ contemporaries elsewhere” he said.

While congratulating and wishing the workers a happy celebration of their day which he said is very significant, the governor charged them to continue to support the numerous and inspiring policies of his government to move the state forward‎.

According to him, since inception his government has focused on sectoral ‎reforms to change the face of the state and noted that proudly the huge investment in education, health, infrastructure, etc has really paid off, thus setting the future of generations very bright.

Gov. Dickson therefore appeal to the workers not to allow themselves to be deceived by those who don’t mean well for the state and thanked the organized labour for their partnership, solidarity and support especially on the recently passed Education Trust Fund law.

