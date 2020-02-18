Mbaka Distances Self From “Fake Prophesy” on New Bayelsa Governor

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prophetic Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Southeast, Nigeria has denied a recent purported prophesy in the social media alleging that he declared that the new Bayelsa state governor, Senator Diri Douye will stay only two months in office.

The fiery Roman Catholic Cleric, had during his sermon at the popular Adoration ground, Emene, Enugu said he has never at any time, place or circumstance made any prophecy about Bayelsa state, or who becomes the Governor, or his duration in office.

Mbaka, who is the Spiritual Director of the famous Adoration Ministry Enugu (AMEN) described the report as malicious, and the handwork of mischief makers as well as wicked individuals who are on demonic and satanic assignment to damage his reputation.

Furthermore, a back-up statement issued Monday in Enugu by Spokesman of the Ministry, Ike Maximus Ugwuoke read thus: “Our attention has been drawn to report in a section of the media that spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Fr. Mbaka has prophesied that the newly sworn-in Governor of Bayelsa State, Diri Douye will stay in office as Governor for only two months.

“The report alleged that he predicted this in “Delta state at the ceremony to mark his friend and colleague who clocked 68 years.

“For the sake of justice and fairness we challenge the originators of this false and mendacious report to mention the name of the so-called Fr. Mbaka’s friend and colleague whose ceremony he attended in Delta State. The truth is that Fr. Mbaka has not even been in Delta since this year.

“Fr Mbaka has been preoccupied with the charitable and miraculous works God has been using him to do in the ministry. He has been immersed in thanksgiving to God for the fulfilment of his prophesy on Hope Uzodimma becoming the Governor of Imo State, and so he never attended any such ceremony in Delta State or anywhere else where he could have made such prediction as alleged by these satanic agents.

Fr. Mbaka, has been under serious attack especially by members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), since after his prophesy on the Supreme court’s sacking of former Imo state governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP.