Media Group Mourns Passage Of New Telegraph Editor, Waheed Bakare

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has mourned the death of the Saturday Editor, the New Telegraph newspaper, Mr. Abdulwaheed Bakare.

Late Bakare, it was learnt, died Sunday after a brief illness.

MMPN National President, Abdur-Rahman Balogun in a statement issued late Sunday condoled with Mr. Bakare’s immediate family, describing the deceased as ‘’a thoroughbred journalist’’ and a devoted Muslim.

Balogun described the late journalist as a ‘’humble and wonderful personality’’.

Bakare, according to the MMPN head recently took part in the financial contribution of the Covid-19 palliatives by a coalition of 55 Muslim groups in which MMPN is a member.

‘’His death coming on the Sallah day is quite painful to us as a group but we are consoled that he died as a believer and a committed Muslim’’ the statement said.

Balogun prayed Allah to grant the family in particular, and the Ummah in general the fortitude to bear the departure of a beloved and dedicated mass media practitioner.