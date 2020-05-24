W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Media Group Mourns Passage Of New Telegraph Editor, Waheed Bakare

Sunday, May 24th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has mourned the death of the Saturday Editor, the New Telegraph newspaper, Mr. Abdulwaheed Bakare.

Late Bakare, it was learnt, died Sunday after a brief illness.

MMPN National President, Abdur-Rahman Balogun in a statement issued late Sunday condoled with Mr. Bakare’s immediate family, describing the deceased as ‘’a thoroughbred journalist’’ and a devoted Muslim.

Balogun described the late journalist as a ‘’humble and wonderful personality’’.

Bakare, according to the MMPN head recently took part in the financial contribution of the Covid-19 palliatives by a coalition of 55 Muslim groups in which MMPN is a member.

‘’His death coming on the Sallah day is quite painful to us as a group but we are consoled that he died as a believer and a committed Muslim’’ the statement said.

Balogun prayed Allah to grant the family in particular, and the Ummah in general the fortitude to bear the departure of a beloved and dedicated mass media practitioner.  

