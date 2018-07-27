Melaye Abduction: We Have Not Received Any Complaint –Force

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force has said it has not received any report on the purported kidnapping of Sen. Dino Melaye, representing Kogi west at the Senate.

According to a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood the Force did not receive any complaint on the incident in any of its Police Stations or Divisions throughout the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) or any other State of the Federation.

“The attention of the Police was drawn to the report of the purported kidnap of Sen. Dino Melaye in some sections of the media.

“However, the Force has commenced investigation into the purported kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye, and wish to implore any of his family members, relatives or friends who witnessed the kidnap or has information about the purported kidnap of the Senator to report the incident to the nearest police Station.’’ the Police Spokesman said.

