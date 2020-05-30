Melaye Disagrees With Governor Bello Over Covid-19 Cases In Kogi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former senator representing Kogi, has stated that the cases of Covid-19 as reported by the NCDC in Kogi is real and he won’t be a party that will play politics with people’s lives.

He stated this in a statement he released to the press on Saturday stressing that he knows a particular victim of the virus.

He said: “One of the cases is from Kabba and the victim is personally known to me. I cannot be part of those who will play politics with the lives of my people.

“Covid-19 is real but not a death sentence if handled early enough. Family members of the Kabba victim who got referral to Abuja from Federal Medical Center in Lokoja and all those who had contact with him should please surrender themselves for a test so as to curtail the spread.

“Kogi State government must come down from her imaginary high horse and start contact tracing to help curtail the spread.”

He also cautioned political leaders not to disrespect the office of the citizens as the office of the citizen is even more important than any political office.

He added: “The office of the citizens is stronger and more powerful than the office of the President, Governors and Legislators. Government is not owned by those in government but the People. All Leaders must start respecting the office of the citizen.”

The African Examiner reports that the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has always insisted that there is no Covid-19 in the state even when NCDC had stated otherwise.