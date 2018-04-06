Melaye’s Arms Case: IGP Reinstates Sacked Kogi CP

Photo: Nigeria’s Police Boss, Ibrahim Idris

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Exactly one week after he was removed, the Inspector General of Police IGP Mr. Ibrahim Idris has reinstated the Kogi State Commissioner of Police CP, Mr. Ali Janga.

The CP and other top Police officers, including the State SARS Commandant were removed by IGP last Wednesday, hours after Janga announced strange escape from the Police custody, the six principal suspects, linked with the embattled Senator Dino Melaye alleged illegal arms deal.

The State Police Command Spokesman, ASP William Aya, confirmed Janga’s recall Thursday in an interview in Lokoja, the state capital.

Aya disclosed Janga was reinstated after meeting the one-week ultimatum given to him by the IGP to re-arrest the escaped suspects.

It would be recalled that four of the escaped suspects were re-arrested last week Saturday in one of the North Western States, while the remaining two were said to be at large.

The Police Spokesman added that 13 persons who assisted the suspects in their escape have been arrested in Lokoja.

Those arrested, Aya listed are: commercial tricycle operators who ferried the suspects to safety after their escape and the owners of the houses where they slept after their escape.

The command also confirmed that all the suspects would be prosecuted after the ongoing investigation concludes..

In addition, Aya announced that 13 policemen who were on duty on the day of the escape after have been moved to the police headquarters, Abuja for interrogation as directed by the IGP.

