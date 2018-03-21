Melaye’s Recall: INEC Fixes April, May For Verification, Referendum

KOGI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The recall process of the Kogi State Senator, Dino Melaye is now a reality as the State’s Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has announced between end of April and early May 2018, as the dates to start and conclude the exercise.

Kogi INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner REC, Prof. James Apam, while announcing the dates Wednesday in Lokoja, the State capital, said the development followed last week appeal court ruling which paved the way for the electoral body to commence the recall process.

Specifically, Prof. Apam confirmed that the INEC has scheduled the last Saturday of April for verification, while the first Saturday of May would feature referendum in line with the electoral laws.

While addressing stakeholders’ forum the REC explained that on the announced verification date, INEC would invite all those who have signed the recall register to come forward and identify their signature.

If this scale through, Prof Apam confirmed that the Commission would proceed to the next stage in which a referendum of all registered voters is expected to be conducted.

REC added: “Here, voters will be asked to vote either ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the question of whether they want Senator Dino Melaye recalled.

“If the answer meets the constitutional requirements of 51 percent ‘yes,’ the process moves to the next stage; but if it fails, the process stops,” Apam explained”.

The State INEC boss restated that as a law-abiding entity, the Commission would not do anything outside the dictates of the law, stating that was the reason why the body waited till after the judgement before going ahead with the re-call exercise.

It would be recalled that a Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, last week set aside the appeal filed by the embattled Kogi West Senator, a development that allowed the suspended process to commence again.

Melaye who is a member of the ruling APC and Chairman Senate Committee on FCT was accused by his constituency of various anti-party activities, the reason being adduced for his recall.

Please follow and like us: