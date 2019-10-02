Memoir Film ‘Herbert Macaulay Affair’ Set For Cinemas

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ‘Herbert Macaulay Affair’ acclaimed memoir film on the life and times of Nigeria’s foremost nationalist, Sir Herbert Macaulay, is set to hit Cinemas on October 25.

The Imoh Umoren, award-winning filmmaker and producer of the movie, released the 1:31 minutes long trailer for the film on Wednesday.

The Herbert Macaulay Affair is written by Bisi Jamgbadi, with William Benson taking up the role of politician and nationalist, Sir Herbert Macaulay.

The star-studded film features Wale Macaulay, one of Herbert Macaulay’s grandsons, among its cast.

Other stars include Kelechi Udegbe, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Tubosun Ayedun, Sunday Afolabi and Mary Kowo.

The film also cast international stars like, Phillip Jarman, Stanley Matthews, as well as Obiora Maduegbuna and Lolo Eremie, among others.

The trailer showed scenes of Benson interpreting Sir Herbert Macaulay’s gestures and voice, while addressing a crowd ahead of a protest, with his famous tobacco wood pipe during a closed-door conversation, as well as his uniquely styled mustache.

The film dives into Macaulay’s personal life, struggles and his historic love for Caroline Pratt, the daughter of an African Superintendent of Police he married in Dec. 1898.

The marriage came to an end in Aug. 1899 upon Caroline’s death during childbirth and Macaulay was reported to have vowed never to marry again.

Sir Herbert Macaulay, born Olayinka Herbert Samuel Heelas Badmus Macaulay on November 14, 1864, was a Nigerian nationalist and politician, who is considered by many Nigerians as the founder of Nigerian nationalism.

Macaulay was a strong opponent of many colonial policies, and in 1944 he co-founded the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) together with Nnamdi Azikiwe and became its president.

He died on May 7, 1946, and was immortalised by the Federal Government, with his image inscription on One Naira coin.

Please follow and like us: