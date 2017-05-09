Mercy Aigbe’s Husband Remanded in Kirikiri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A businessman, Mr Olanrewaju Gentry was on Tuesday remanded in Ikoyi Prison custody for allegedly assaulting his actress wife Mercy Aigbe.

He will be in custody until he fulfils his bail terms.

Gentry 52, was arraigned before magistrate O. Aje. Afunwa in Ogba, Lagos, for alleged wife battery.

He was arraigned on a three-count charge of breach of public peace, assault and causing his wife grievous bodily harm.

Prosecuting Inspector N. Peter told the court that Gentry on April 17 conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by constituting nuisance and behaving in a disorderly manner in a public place.

According to the prosecutor, Gentry unlawfully assaulted Mercy Aigbe by punching her all over the body.

Peter said the offence was contrary to and punishable under Sections 157 (f), 168 (a) and 171 of the Criminal Law No II, Vol. 44 Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2011.

Gentry pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Aje-Afunwa granted him N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must show proof of tax payment and own a house in Lagos with title documents.She adjourned till Friday./Vanguard

Please follow and like us: