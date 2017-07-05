Messi Extends Contract With Barca

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Five times world footballer of the year and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has extended his contract with the Barca until 2021.

The 30-year-old, who joined the club at the age of 13, is expected to sign the new deal when he returns to training from pre-season.

The La Liga side was quoted as saying: “The club is very happy with the renewal and commitment of Messi, the best player in history”.

In a statement, Barca confirmed Messi has “led the team to an era of extraordinary success, the likes of which has never been seen in world of football”.

The Argentina striker has recorded 507 goals in 583 matches since his competitive debut in 2004.

Messi is also La Liga’s record breaker, having recorded 349 goals.

