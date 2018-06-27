Michael Jackson’s Father, Joe Jackson Dies at 89

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The father of music legends Michael and Janet Jackson, Joe Jackson, is dead.

A close source to the family confirmed the death of the octogenarian to BBC Jackson died at age 89.

The source confirmed that Jackson passed away early Wednesday morning after being hospitalized for terminal pancreatic cancer.

His death occurred just two days after the 9th remembrance anniversary of the death of his son, Michael.

Jackson’s grandson, Taj Jackson, who also confirmed the death in a tweet, cautioned ‘’…Let us grieve without the nastiness’’.

The Jackson family patriarch played a large role in the careers of The Jackson 5 as well as Michael and Janet Jackson.

The five sons – Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael – became the Jackson 5, joined at times by younger brother Randy, who also pursued a solo career.

Also, three daughters – LaToya, Rebbie, and most famous, Janet – all fashioned their own pop careers under Jackson’s management, with varying levels of recognition.

Late Jackson was born in 1928 in Fountain Hill, Arkansas and was the eldest of five children.

He described his own father, a University Professor, as a domineering and strict presence.

Jackson nurtured ambitions of being a boxer and later played guitar with a blues band – The Falcons, but failed to win a recording deal.

In 1949, he married Katherine Scruse, a former classmate from Washington High School in East Chicago, Indiana, who raised their children while Jackson worked at a local steel mill.

In 1957, they lost a child, Brandon, to stillbirth. He would have been Marlon’s twin brother.

In the 1960s, Jackson took control of his sons’ burgeoning musical efforts and the Jackson 5 was born, later signing to Motown records in 1967.

The Jackson 5 splintered as Michael’s solo career took off and he distanced himself from his father’s management.

Jackson focused instead on his daughter Janet, who went on to become a massive star.

He reportedly carried on decades of long extra-marital affair with Cheryl Terrell, a secretary and 20 years younger. The pair had a daughter, his 11th child, Joh’Vonnie, who is now 43, but Jackson remained married to Katherine all along.

He is survived by Katherine, who is 88, and nine of his 11 children.

