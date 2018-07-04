W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Migrants’ Rescue Boat Arrives Spain After Rejection By Italy, Malta

Posted by Africa, Latest News, World News Wednesday, July 4th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Humanitarian rescue boat, which carried 60 migrants rescued off Libya, docked in Barcelona on Wednesday.

The boat was docked after being turned away by Malta and Italy, in the latest example of European divisions on immigration.

Spain’s new Socialist Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, had offered, for the second time in a month, to take in migrants rejected by Italy and Malta, which were both closers.

Irregular immigration across the Mediterranean has fallen dramatically, with about 45,000 people making it to Europe across the sea this year compared to over a million in 2015.

But politically, it has become ever more divisive.

Earlier, European Union States agreed to tighten their external borders and spend more in the Middle East and North Africa to bring down the number of migrants and to set up new centres to handle new arrivals. (Reuters/NAN)

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=44785

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/migrants-rescue-boat-arrives-spain-after-rejection-by-italy-malta/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

RUSSIA – FIFA 2018 World Cup

(Jun 14, 2018 – Jul 15, 2018)
---
CLICK HERE FOR SCHEDULE AND RESULTS OF ALL THE WORLD CUP MATCHES

***********************************************************

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts