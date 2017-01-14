W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Militancy: Osinbajo Begins Niger Delta Peace Talk Monday

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, January 14th, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo has hinted he will lead the Federal Government (FG) delegation to some Niger Delta States, for peace talk from Monday, January 16, 2017.

Osinbajo droped the hint Saturday, in a series of tweets from his handle – @ProfOsinbajo.
‘’Starting Monday January 16, I’ll be leading a high-level FG delegation to oil-producing communities interacting with people in 3 states.

‘’The interactions will start in Delta State and then we proceed to Bayelsa & Rivers States at a later date to be announced soon’’ the VP tweeted.

Osinbajo asserted in another tweet: ‘’President Buhari is fully committed to finding lasting&negotiated solutions to secure the peace and prosperity of the Niger Delta&Nigeria’’.

