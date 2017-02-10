W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Militancy: Osinbajo Begins Second Leg Dialogue with Niger Delta, Visits Bayelsa for Talks 

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, February 10th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital to commence the second leg of the Federal Government (FG) Niger Delta Dialogue.

Osinbajo’s visit to the South South State is part of his ongoing engagement with the people and communities of the Niger Delta region.

While in Yenagoa, the acting President according a tweet from his handle @ProfOsinbajo will take part in a town hall meeting with traditional rulers, community leaders, youths, citizens.

Earlier Friday, Professor Osinbajo was received by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, the State capital, after which he continued with his journey to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Ag President kicked off the Niger Delta engagement with a visit to Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State, on January 16, 2017.

 

 

