Military Court Sentences Soldier To Death; Others Back Jail Term

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A court Martial in Maiduguri the Borno State capital has sentenced to death, Lance Corporal John Godwin over murder.

The special court also on Friday jailed some soldiers for committing various offences.

Godwin who is a member of Operation Lafiya Dole was sentenced for killing five rescued civilians in the Yamteke area of Borno State.

The offences committed by the jailed soldiers include: man slaughtering; illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The Spokesperson of Nigeria Army, 7 Division Lt Colonel Kingsley Samuel, confirmed that the civilians were earlier rescued by troops of Godwin’s battalion and were taken for investigation at the time he shot and killed five of them.

Godwin, it was confirmed was charged with murder and the offence is punishable under Section 106 (a) of Armed Forces Acts (Cap A20), Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

The Army Spokesman added that another soldier, Sergeant Innocent Ototo was sentenced to life imprisonment over man slaughtering after torturing and killing a 13-year-old boy who he said stole his phone.

