Minimum Wage: FG to Approve New Workers Pay July

ANAMBRA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian workers may at last receive the cherry news of the new minimum wage from the Federal Government FG.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, gave this indication Sunday while speaking with journalists in Ifitedunu, Dunukofia Local Government area of Anambra State, South East Nigeria.

While reiterating that Mr. President Muhammadu Buhari was passionate about approving the new workers’ take home, Dr. Ngigie added that the FG intended to announce a pay that would be acceptable to all stakeholders.

The Minister confirmed that a National Tripartite Committee set up by Mr. President on minimum wage last year had commenced work and was likely to conclude the exercise in the third quarter of 2018 fiscal year, adding that the President has kept a close watch on the committee’s conduct.

Speaking, the former Anambra Senator said: “We had our inaugural meeting on December 14 and we did a framework for our work. We will finish our job before the third quarter of this year, but we may finish earlier.

“Minimum wage is a national matter and only the Federal Government can legislate on it. Labour matters and the issue of national minimum wage are in the exclusive list.

“President Buhari is monitoring it strictly, and I am monitoring it too. I wear a double cap as minister of labour, who is the regulator and also as the deputy chairman of the committee.”

“We have state governors; one from each geopolitical zone, five ministers and the Head of Service in the committee. States will key into the new minimum wage when we are done because they are part of it.

“We will fix a minimum wage, but states can pay more than that. I give you an example, today minimum wage is N18,500, but Adams Oshiomhole was paying N25,000 before he left office” the ex-Governor recalled.

Against this background, Dr. Ngigie restated that the minimum wage was just to set the baseline, as the States could pay above the amount be approved by the FG.

The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC has been pushing for N56, 000 as the new minimum wage, but the Government has been keeping the new figure to itself.

Please follow and like us: