Minimum Wage: Labour Sensitization Protest Paralyzes Business Activities in Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The protest by the Organized Labour on Tuesday caused heavy traffic on Lagos roads, while many commuters were stranded at the various bus stops.

The sensitization protest by the Organized Labour started from Maryland as early as 7 a.m., to the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

The protest resulted into heavy traffic on Ikorodu road, down to Alausa, Ikeja.

The labour is protesting over government’s delay by the Federal Government (FG) in transmitting a Bill on the new National minimum wage (N30,000) to the National Assembly (NASS).

It would be recalled that the tripartite committee in November 2018, presented its report to President Muhammadu Buhari thus it is expected that a Bill on the agreed new minimum wage will be forwarded to the NASS after two weeks.

Mr. Solomon Adelegan, Vice President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) told the workers that the current demand for a new minimum wage had gone beyond negotiation stage.

According to him, labour would not renege until the report of the new minimum wage is passed to the NASS for implementation.

Adelegan said that the essence of the protest was not political but to hand over a letter to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, to further communicate with the Governors’ Forum on the agreed minimum wage.

Mr. Abiodun Aremu, General Secretary, Joint Action Front (JAF), said that the N30,000 minimum wage was not negotiable, saying that the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), would support the organized labour till the new minimum wage is implemented.

However, when Mr. Benjamin Adeyinka, a Special Adviser to Ambode told the protesting workers that the Governor was not available, they shouted and insisted that the gate should be opened.

Adeyinka was not allowed to make further speech, as the protesting workers insisted that they did not want to hear from him.

Some of the placards carried by the workers read: “N30,000 minimum wage, not negotiable”; “place politicians and workers on the same living wage salary structure”, among others.

The one-day sensitization protest was held nationwide by the NLC, Trade Union Congress ( NLC) and the United Labour Congress ( ULC)./NAN

