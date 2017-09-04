Minister Mourns Death of Kannywood Veteran, Yero

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed his condolences to the friends and family of veteran Kannywood Actor Kasimu Yero, who died on Sunday in Kaduna.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, the Minister described the late Yero as an iconic actor who, along with other thespians like Samanja, laid the foundation for Kannywood.

He said Yero’s classic performance in Abubakar Imam’s Magana Jari Ce, Cock Crow At Dawn and other dramas, set him apart as a talented and versatile personality in the world of theatre.

Alhaji Mohammed said Yero’s demise is a huge loss not just to his family, but to the entire entertainment industry, particularly now that his wise counsel and depth of knowledge are much desired.

He said the deceased’s family and the entertainment industry should take solace in the fact that Yero has left a rich legacy of service and excellence.

The Minister prayed that God will grant eternal rest to the deceased and also comfort his family.

