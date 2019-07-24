W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ministerial Screening: Akpabio Advocates Unbundling of NNPC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, July 24th, 2019

 …Takes A Bow During Screening; Akume, Nwajuba too

 (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has excused Mr Godswill Akpabio –Akwa Ibom state— from the screening as he was just asked to take a bow and go.

 Also on Wednesday during the screening, Mr George Akume from Benue and Emeka Nwajuba from Imo were also excused from the screening on the grounds that the had previously served the senate for a number of terms.

 However, speaking to journalists after leaving the senate chamber, Mr Akpabio suggested the need to unbundle the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC).

 He argued that splitting the corporation would effectively enhance its performance in the oil sector.

 Akpabio said that although it was the prerogative of the president to designate position, he would contribute maximally in any sector deployed to serve.

He said that Nigerians should encourage President Muhammadu Buhari to further deliver on the dividends of democracy by creating opportunities for youth employment.

 

 

 

