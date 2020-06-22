Mission Building Demolition: Nigerian Summons Ghanaian Envoy In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Monday summoned Ms Iva Denoo, Charge d’ Affaires of Ghana to Nigeria, to explain the recent attacks on the country’s mission in Ghana.

Onyeama said this in his verified twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama in Abuja on Monday.

The minister also called for provision of adequate security for the high commission’s premises and staff in Ghana.

It was gathered that the attacks on Nigerian High Commission’s quarters in Accra happened in the early hours of June 20.

“Summoned the Charge d’ Affaires of the High Commission of #Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises.

“And reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff,” Onyeama twitted.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson, Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, in a statement said that Nigeria had registered strong displeasure to the Ghanaian authorities, following attacks on a building within the diplomatic residence.

Nwonye said that the Nigeria High Commission, Accra, Ghana drew the attention of the ministry to the fact that some unidentified persons attacked a residential building belonging to the Nigeria High Commission

He said that the attackers, who purportedly acted on the instruction of the Ghana Urban Development Agency, willfully carried out the demolition of the building.

He said that the building located within the premises of the High Commissioner’s residence in Accra, was demolished without prior notification.

“This action is in clear violation of the extant provisions of the 1963 Vienna Convention on inviolability of diplomatic premises.

“Accordingly, the Nigeria High Commission has submitted a strongly worded letter of protest to the host foreign ministry, unequivocally registering the displeasure of the Nigerian Government.

“And, calling on the competent Ghanaian authorities to take urgent steps to apprehend the perpetrators and provide appropriate security for the high commission’s premises and staff,” he stated. (NAN)