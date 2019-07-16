Mixed Reactions Trail Gov Makinde’s N48 Billion Assets Declaration

By Ayo Balogun, Ibadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mixed reactions have greeted the N48 billion assets declared publicly on Monday by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

African Examiner reports that following his campaign promises, the governor released details of his asset declaration form to media even as he encourages his appointees to do the same.

According to details in the form, Mr. Makinde has a cash at hand and in the bank worth N234,742,296.01, while in dollar terms, he has cash valued at $30,056.99 as at May 28, 2019.

Properties, including the developed and undeveloped as well as household items indicated on the asset forms, showed that the governor is worth N2,624,800,500 (two billion, six hundred and twenty-four million, eight hundred thousand, five hundred naira)

In dollar terms, the governor also declared property, developed and undeveloped as well as household items valued at $4,400,000.00 – (four million, four hundred thousand dollars only.)

In South African Rands, the governor declared buildings and household items worth R4,457,554.04 – (four million, four hundred and fifty-seven thousand, five hundred and fifty-four and four South African Rands.) The houses declared by the Makinde include nine buildings in Nigeria, two in the U.S. and one in South Africa.

In his reaction, Chief Akin Oke, the Oyo state Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) urged the governor to explain the source of his assets.

Chief Oke said: “He just declared what he has, how did he come about the assets is not there.”

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended the governor for his forthrightness.

Abubakar, who was the PDP’s Presidential candidate in the February presidential election expressed his support to Makinde and his administration in Oyo.

He said: “By this, the governor has spoken without any ambiguity, that his administration will not condone corruption.

“His example is highly recommended to other leaders at all levels of government.”

Please follow and like us: