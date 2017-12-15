Mogajis Issue 7-Day Ultimatum to Ajimobi’s kings to Withdraw Sack Threat On Olubadan

Photo: Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi

OYO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The show of supremacy between the Olubadan of Ibadan Oba Saliu Adetunji and Oyo State Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi rages, as the Mogajis (family heads) under the umbrella – the Council of Authentic Ibadan Mogajis, Thursday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the 21 kings recently installed by the Governor to withdraw their threat to the paramount monarch.

The Kings have jointly recommend Adetunji, for dethrone or prepare for revolt from Ibadan indigenes

At a press briefing addressed by the kings at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, also the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, accused Oba Adetunji of taking unilateral decisions on behalf of the ‘Olubadan-Kings-in-Council’ and inciting the people against the state government.

However, the Ibadan Mogajis at a meeting held Thursday, directed eight out of the 21 kings, who are also high chiefs in Ibadan, to stop parading themselves as Ibadan kings in order to avoid anarchy.

The family heads also called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ajimobi to stop the 21 kings from disrespecting the Olubadan.

In attendance at the meeting were Mogaji Oloko compound; Chief Abass Oloko; Mogaji Adanla compound, Chief Abduljelyl Karheem; Mogaji Akere compound, Chief Moshud Gbolagade; Mogaji Omilabu compound, Chief Waheed Kosoko; Mogaji Olasomi compound, Chief Ademola Oladosu; and Mogaji Akinsola compound in Oopo Labiran area of, Chief Wale Oladoja.

According to the Mogajis Spokesman – Chief Oladoja, the reason for their action was to avert disintegration of the Ibadan chieftaincy customs and tradition.

It would be recalled that the 21 kings installed by Governor Ajimobi on August 27, 2017.

Please follow and like us: