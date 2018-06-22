W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Monarch’s Murder: Enugu Government Sets Up Probe Panel

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, June 22nd, 2018

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu State Government has announced its decision to constitute a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to find out the causes of the recent civil disturbances that claimed the life of traditional ruler of  Ogbozinne Akpugo Autonomous community in Nkanu West council  Area of the state.

African Examiner reports that aside from claiming the life of the traditional ruler, Igwe Stephen Nwatu, property valued millions of naira were also destroyed during community fracas.

A statement by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Barr. Emeka Okeke, made available to newsmen Thursday in Enugu, said  the “state government expressed grave concern over the ugly and unfortunate incident.

Declaring that it “will not fold its arms and watch lives and property of its citizens being destroyed with brazen impunity”.

Barr. Okeke stated that the panel of inquiry will also ensure that the culprits are brought to book as well as “prevent a reoccurrence of this ugly incident”.

According to the statement, “government assures that further measures will be put in place to avoid a repeat of this sad incident in the said community or any other community in Enugu State as this is not in accordance with the peace and secure environment which this government has been working for assiduously”.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had during his recent unanimous endorsement for re-election in 2019 by all the traditional rulers of the 450 autonomous communities in the state, observed a minute silence in honour of the slain traditional ruler.

The governor, who regretted the Igwe’s untimely death, disclosed that his administration will set up the panel to unravel the circumstances surrounding his demise to ensure that the culprits were brought to justice, and make recommendations that would deter future occurrence of such dastardly act.

 

