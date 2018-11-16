Money Laundering: Appeal Court Slashes Dariye, Nyame’s Jail Terms

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal Friday reduced jail terms earlier this year slammed on former Taraba State Governor, Mr. Jolly Nyame and his Plateau State counterpart, Senator Joshua Dariye.

While the14-year imprisonment by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Nyame, was reduced to 12 years, Senator Dariye’s jail term was slashed to 10 years.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko ruled on the jail terms in April and May, 2018 against both Dariye and Nyame respectively.

Justice Abdul Aboki who led the three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, in addition to the 12-year sentence, also ordered a fine of N525m on the convict (Nyame).

It was held that the fine was in the first place omitted by the lower court while delivering the earlier judgment which sentenced the former governor.

In its earlier ruling, the Court of Appeal commuted the 14 years sentence awarded against former Governor Dariye who until the time of his sentence was a serving Senator of his North central State to 10 years.

In a 41-count charge, Nyame was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for diverting N1.64 billion in May 2007, using a private firm identified as Saman Global.

Similarly, Senator Dariye, was jailed for embezzling the sum of N1.162 billion ecological funds belonging to his State.

